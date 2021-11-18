Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Announce Break-Up After Two-Year Relationship

Alamy

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to go their separate ways following a two-year relationship.

The two singers reportedly first met as they each performed as opening acts for Austin Mahone in 2014, though it wasn’t until 2019 that they took things to the next level and confirmed a romantic relationship.

Over the following months both Mendes and Cabello regularly entertained their fans with snaps of the other on their social media pages, but this week they both took to their Instagram Story to announce that Mendello – or whatever their couple name would be – was no more.

Both artists shared the same statement to social media in the early hours of this morning, November 18, writing: ‘We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.’

The statement continued: ‘we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.’

Shawn Mendes/Instragram

The announcement came as sad news for many fans of the pair, with one person writing on Twitter that they had ‘always felt so much love’ between Cabello and Mendes, but making clear they were ‘glad these 2 years were nothing but magical’.

Another fan wrote: ‘honestly I thought Shawn and Camila would get married bc he loved her for years.’

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, kept fans in the dark about their relationship for months before finally confirming their romance in September 2019 by sharing a video of themselves kissing. The pair collaborated on the track Señorita in the same year, and quarantined together in Miami during much of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.