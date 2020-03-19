Cardi B And Offset Are So Bored In Isolation They’re Rolling Blunts ‘Just For Fun’

As people across the world take the proper precautions and self-isolate, new forms of entertainment are popping up left, right and centre.

Advert

For many, it won’t be easy to stay inside so much. Following expert advice though, it’s pivotal people are sensible and remain indoors as much as possible.

Cardi B and husband Offset, for example, are keeping themselves busy in their home by rolling a whole bunch of blunts ‘just for fun’.

Cardi B’s antics over the past few days, from her now famous ‘coronavirus video’ to revealing her natural hair, have birthed memes and even a fundraising remix. However, boredom is clearly pervading her and Offset’s domestic existence, with her rapper partner opting to roll up countless joints in the meantime.

Advert

The Hustlers star and I Like It singer posted a video to her Instagram of Offset rolling up dozens of blunts in order to alleviate their tedium while self-isolating, as there’s ‘nothing else to do’.

While filming her husband, Cardi says: ‘So f*cking bored. Look how bored he is. Look how many blunts he rolled already. Back to back for no d*mn reason.’

At the time of writing, just hours after being uploaded, the video has been viewed more that 3.7 million times, with fans flocking to the comments in hysterics at their methods of passing the time. One wrote: ‘U smoke all that.’ Another wrote: ‘He need to learn how to roll’ while a further comment read: ‘He got blunts for a whole month of quarantine.’

DJ iMarkkeyz is the visionary behind the remix of Cardi B’s coronavirus video (which made its way onto the iTunes chart), the proceeds of which will be donated towards relief efforts.

The rapper wrote on Twitter:

Advert

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate ! [sic]

Charles Cornell also contributed to the melting pot of content, interpreting the rhythm of the rapper’s words into a hilarious keyboard performance on TikTok.

A number of celebrities have been sharing the blissful mundanity of self-isolation. For example, Jurassic Park and Event Horizon star Sam Neill shared a video of all the shoes he’s washed, yet due to recent circumstances he probably won’t wear them all.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and it seems Offset is on a roll.