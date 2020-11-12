Cardi B Apologises For 'Cultural Appropriation' After Imitating Hindu Goddess Footwear News/PA Images

Cardi B has apologised amid accusations of ‘cultural appropriation’ after imitating a Hindu goddess.

The WAP rapper became the subject of controversy after unveiling her latest collaboration with Reebok on this month’s cover of Footwear News.

The image shows the 28-year-old in a red dress, holding a red sneaker, with eight extra arms around her in a pose reminiscent of Durga.

Check out Cardi B’s apology below:

Many people took issue with the cover, with one user writing, ‘Apparently this is Cardi B paying homage to the Hindu goddess Durga… this is straight-up racist.’ Another user wrote, ‘Cardi B using Durga Maa to sell trainers?? When are people gonna realise our gods and goddesses aren’t there to be mimicked.’

Another user tweeted, ‘Cardi B did not pay homage to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. She can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologising for mocking our culture.’

On Tuesday, November 10, the artist apologised and explained her reasoning for the shoot via Instagram Stories. Cardi said she was told she’d ‘represent a goddess, that she represents strength, femininity and liberation… and that’s something that I love and I’m all about’.

She continued, ‘And I thought that it was dope, but if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say I’m sorry. That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religion. I wouldn’t like people to offend my religion.’

Cardi added, ‘I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past, but I will do more research for the future.’

In a caption, she also wrote, ‘Sorry guys I didn’t mean to offend or disrespect anybody’s culture. I can’t change the past but I’ll be more cautious for the future.’

Footwear News also issued an apology to PEOPLE, explaining, ‘One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive.’

The statement added, ‘We take full accountability for this oversight and we apologise. It is important we learn from this example and are sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions are taking place in the future.’

The publication has since released a new cover featuring Cardi, previously an exclusive for subscribers.