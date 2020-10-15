Cardi B Confirms She's Back With Offset 27 Days After Filing For Divorce iamcardib/Instagram

A mere 27 days after filing for divorce, Cardi B appears to have confirmed that she’s giving things another go with Offset.

The rumour mill has been whirring ever since the pair were seen looking close at Cardi’s 28th birthday bash, with Offset treating his estranged wife to a brand new Rolls Royce Cullinan, and their daughter to an $8,000 car seat.

Although the WAP singer hasn’t clarified whether or not divorce is completely off the table, it’s clear things are heating up once again, at least according to a recent Instagram Live session.

You can catch it here:

It became evident that a romantic flame had been reignited after it emerged the pair had been hanging out in bed together without much in the way of pyjamas.

Earlier this week, Cardi ended up accidentally sharing a topless picture via Instagram Live. A mishap that seems very easy to do if you’re not concentrating.

However, unlike many of us who enjoy scrolling away in bed during our evenings, Cardi has a following of more than 76.9 million people, many of whom saw the picture before she had chance to take it down.

Luckily, the Grammy Award winner was able to deal with the situation with her usual confident sense of humour, shrugging:

I’m not gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to the party.

Check out Cardi talking about the photo here:

Explaining how the photo got out in the open, Cardi revealed:

I’m leaning in the f*cking bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like… I’m taking the f*cking picture’ and then I f*cking press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading’, and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa.’

All talk of the topless pic aside, fans were more interested in what exactly Offset was doing in her bed while she was topless.

Speaking candidly with fans, Cardi admitted:

I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck.

She added: ‘I do like material things. What do you want me to do, the n***a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday.’

Opening up further about the nature of their relationship, Cardi continued:

We’re some really typical two young motherf*ckers, got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*ckin’ dysfunctional ass relationships. We’re the same way.

Cardi filed for divorce on September 14, with court documents stating the marriage was ‘irretrievably broken’ and ‘there are no prospects for a reconciliation’.

Whether or not the spouses have fully reconciled remains to be seen, but it certainly looks as though Cardi has had an eventful birthday week.