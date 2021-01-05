Cardi B Defends Decision Not To Let Daughter Kulture, 2, Listen To WAP iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has spoken out about why she decided not to let her young daughter listen to her hit single, WAP.

As one of the biggest bangers of the year, WAP has had us all dancing about at a time where actual dance floors are a strict no-go. It’s a fun, lively track that injected some much-needed oomph into what was a extraordinarily lousy summer.

But let’s face it, you’d probably stick your headphones in if your kids were around, with the majority of its lyrics not exactly being appropriate for little ears. Turns out, Cardi is very much the same in this regard.

A debate began following a New Year’s Eve Instagram Live video, which saw Cardi and her fellow WAP rapper Megan Thee Stallion dancing and singing away to the X-rated track, before stopping the music abruptly when two-year-old Kulture entered the room.

Cardi’s panicked reaction was perhaps not too dissimilar to the many non-famous mums who’ve had to turn off a late night episode of Sex & the City after hearing little footsteps on the stairs.

But it has sparked a rather unnecessary conversation about why Cardi would make music that she wouldn’t have her own child listen to.

The answer is, of course, pretty obvious. Some music is simply intended for adult ears only, and just as no adult would willingly choose to add Baby Shark to their Spotify playlist, no child should really be listening to music with themes they are far too young to understand.

Responding to one particular online comment that complained that ‘everybody else’s daughter can’ listen to the track, even if Kulture can’t, Cardi explained:

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other par Aent should be.

She continued:

There’s moms who are strippers. Pop p*ssy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate. It’s pretty much common sense.

It’s been said a million times before, but it seems that it still needs repeating. Mums are fully-rounded individuals away from their children, and the work and art they produce doesn’t necessarily have to be CBeebies-friendly.

Cardi has every right to make the sort of music she wants to make, all while enforcing rules on what her young, impressionable toddler listens to. And it’s really as simple as that.