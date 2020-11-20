Cardi B Defends Woman Of The Year Title, Says She’s ‘That B*tch’
Cardi B has spoken out defiantly against those who claim she shouldn’t have been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year, declaring herself to be ‘that b*tch’.
A number of influential female artists – including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa – are due to be honoured at Billboard’s Women in Music event on December 10.
However, Cardi will take home the highest honour of Woman of the Year, following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.
You can watch Cardi defend her title in the following clip:
As per Billboard:
In a year unlike any other, Cardi B has continued to thrive with her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper WAP, a brand-new Reebok collection and her political activism. And to wrap up a successful 2020, the rapper will be named Woman of the Year at Billboard’s Women in Music event on Dec. 10.
However, not everyone has been quite so full of praise for Cardi’s impressive range of accomplishments, with some even claiming she didn’t deserve this most recent accolade.
One of the criticisms aimed at Cardi is that she has only released one track in 2020, the raunchy and extremely catchy WAP which she made with Megan Thee Stallion.
Addressing these people directly, Cardi pulled no punches as she affirmed just how much she deserved the title, and she makes some excellent points in her favour:
For you cry babies that’s like ‘what? she only got one song’ – yeah I got that song, b*tch. You know? The one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most. The one that had Republicans on Fox News crying about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months.
The one that had your grandma popping her p*ssy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one. I’m just that b*tch. Eat it up with a spoon.
Cardi then went on to outline the significant political influence she’s wielded this year, having spent time working alongside politicians such as Bernie Sanders and President-elect Joe Biden.
She continued:
For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform for y’all to vote, not just when Joe Biden was going up against Trump.
I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections. Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b*tch.
Billboard’s 15th annual Women in Music event will be virtual this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremony, hosted by Teyana Taylor, can be streamed live here from 8.00pm ET onwards.
