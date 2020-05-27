Cardi B Drops Instagram Angles To Joke About The 'Suck It In Life' During Quarantine iamcardib/Instagram

With more time on our hands in recent weeks, it will come as no surprise to find out we’re spending more time on our phones – just check your weekly screen report if you need the evidence.

But all of that scrolling can actually do more harm than good, especially when all we’re seeing day-in day-out is celebrities with seemingly perfect bodies and flawless appearances, as we sit there on our third packet of crisps of the day with pizza crumbs down our face.

It seems Cardi B recognises how damaging this can be to our self-esteem though, with the rapper recently taking to Instagram to show her followers that what they see on social media isn’t always the complete truth.

You can check out her post below:

Cardi shared a video of herself walking towards the camera, wearing a black bikini and matching sarong, which gradually falls down past her feet as she sashays towards us.

Thanks to the angle her camera is positioned in, as she gets closer to the camera all we can see are her toned abs. However, she then turns around so we can see her side-profile – at which point we can still see her flat stomach – before releasing her belly and exiting the frame.

‘Suck it in life,’ the mum-of-one captioned the video, just a couple of hours after she had shared a photo in the same black bikini by her swimming pool which she captioned: ‘I suck the shit out my stomach for this pic so appreciated.’

Obviously, Cardi’s followers appreciated her honesty and thanked her for keeping it real, with one person exclaiming: ‘Same here sis!!! Thank you for the honesty!’ Another person wrote: ‘[I] love how real she is.’

It’s good to be reminded that not everything you see on Instagram is real, and we shouldn’t be comparing ourselves to anyone – especially celebrities who have 24/7 access to make-up artists and editing software.

Thanks, Cardi.