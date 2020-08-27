Cardi B Hates The Clean Version Of WAP For Replacing P*ssy With Gushy Atlantic Records

Cardi B has just revealed she hates the clean version of WAP – otherwise known as Wet Ass P*ssy – but it’s not for the reason we might have thought.

Advert

Ever since the hit song was released earlier this month it’s been all anyone can talk about, with a small majority taking offence at two women embracing their sexuality and talking openly about their sexual agency.

So it would be a fair assumption that the rapper didn’t want the song cleaned up at all, given the controversy surrounding the lyrics, and the fact that so many people have taken umbrage at the use of the word ‘p*ssy’.

Cardi B PA Images

But nope, that’s not the reason at all. The real reason is that Cardi can’t stand the word they’ve replaced it with – that being ‘gushy’. Yup, no arguments there.

Advert

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, as per Metro, Cardi admitted she wasn’t a fan of the radio edit for WAP, which sees the phrase ‘wet ass p*ssy’ swapped with ‘wet and gushy’.

In fact, she hates it so much that she can’t even bring herself to say it, something she admitted after host Kyle Sandilands told her he preferred the explicit version.

Obviously, Cardi agreed, telling him, ‘I would have had to replace it with ‘bounce that big old booty’ because that’s the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard to clean this song up, because I hate the word gushy.’

WAP Atlantic Records

While on the topic of words she absolutely despises, Cardi also revealed three others that make her shudder: ‘moist’, ‘discharge’, and ‘horchata’ – the first of which I can fully get on board with, as can apparently lots of people.

The I Like It rapper explained:

I mean, ugh, ‘discharge’ is kind of gross. A cringy word to me is ‘moist’. I just hate it. And I hate the word ‘horchata’. It’s a Mexican drink. It’s really good, but I just hate that word.

Hey, if a Grammy-winning, record-breaking rapper says it’s true, I guess we’ve just got to go along with it. Although I can’t quite get behind her hatred of poor horchata.

Advert

Cardi B’s Viral ‘Coronavirus’ Video Is Now A Song Raising Money For Shelters And Food Banks PA Images

Regardless of Cardi’s dislike for the clean version though, she must be happy it’s getting played on the radio – those plays have contributed to WAP debuting straight in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Not only does the chart take streams into account – which the track absolutely smashed out of the park – but it also comprises sales and radio airplay data, with the song drawing an impressive 11.6 million radio audience listeners in the week ending August 16.

So really, it looks like she should be praising the clean edit version instead of ripping it to shreds. Sorry, Cardi.