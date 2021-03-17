Cardi B Hits Back After Candace Owens Threatens To Sue Her Over WAP Tweets

iamcardib/Instagram/PA Images

Cardi B has hit back at Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, after she threatened to sue the rapper over her tweets.

The pair have been embroiled in a war of words on Twitter since Cardi’s performance at the Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.

Fans flocked to social media to praise Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their raunchy WAP routine; however, Owens was less than impressed.

‘Millions of young girls follow you. At your best, you are self-deprecating and humorous. At your worst, you are naked, shoving your vagina into another woman’s vagina while thrusting atop her. You were at your worst on the Grammy stage,’ Owens wrote in a tweet, tagging Cardi.

Firing back at Owens, Cardi alleged that her husband had cheated on her with her own brother.

‘Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap c*cks and balls together,’ Cardi wrote, sharing a screenshot of an alleged tweet sent from Owens’ account.

While Cardi argued that Owens herself made the tweet and quickly deleted it, she has strongly denied the claims, insisting that the image is a product of photoshop.

‘What the actual hell are you talking about? Are you dead serious right now trying to substantiate a photoshopped tweet? Asking one more time before I get the lawyers to make you publicly admit you’re lying and embarrass yourself,’ Candace said.

The pair went back and forth for a while about whether the screenshot is fake or not, with Cardi refusing to remove her tweets.

‘Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance,’ Owens said.

Seemingly unbothered by the defamation lawsuit that could be coming her way, Cardi said she would be suing ‘Candy’ for claiming she photoshopped a tweet that ‘dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016’.

‘First, she claims me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet. Which one is it. Everyone is free to Google,’ Cardi said.

‘Of course, your family going to tell you to sue since you tweeted your brother and husband beatbox on d*cks. It’s everywhere you can even Google it. Even random people [said] they saw you tweet and delete. I DIDNT MADE IT UP,’ Cardi added, sharing a screenshot from a Reddit post.

Owens appeared on Fox News on Monday, March 15, to discuss the performance, telling host Tucker Carlson that ‘we are celebrating perversity in America’.

Getting wind of her comments, Cardi celebrated the additional media coverage on Twitter.

‘Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap,’ she wrote.

The feud doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon, with the pair still tweeting each other last night. Following Owens’ announcement that her new self-titled TV show is landing on Friday, Cardi wrote: ‘Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about ‘WAP’ I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum. Any exposure will help. Love you Candy.’