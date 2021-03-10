Cardi B Makes History As First Female Rapper To Have A Single Certified Diamond

PA Images/Cardi B/YouTube

Cardi B has become the first female rapper in history to have a single certified diamond.

While the WAP artist is no stranger to accolades, having won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy, her latest achievement is a landmark moment in music.

Advert 10

The success of her Bodak Yellow single from four years ago is still mounting, now earning an RIAA Diamond certification – the equivalent of 10x platinum.

Cardi B is the first female rapper to ever achieve this milestone, which marks the movement of 10 million units. According to the RIAA, one unit equates to a single sale or 150 streams on the likes of Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube.

The rapper’s fan account @BardiUpdatess wrote: ‘Bodak Yellow is now certified RIAA DIAMOND in the US! Cardi becomes the first female rapper in HISTORY to have an RIAA diamond song.’

Advert 10

Last night, the musician uploaded a video to Twitter hinting at the diamond award, saying: ‘I just wanna say thank you guys so much, without you guys this wouldn’t have happened… I know you guys are gonna be really happy.’

However, news quickly got out online, with Cardi B writing: ‘WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already now ??? I can’t. I’ll be back later. DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG! I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.’

Many artists have taken to social media to congratulate her, including Lil Yachty, Kodak Black and her No Limit collaborator G-Eazy, who wrote: ‘Congrats to my homegirl @iamcardib on being the first female in rap to have a certified diamond single. Sheeesh. Always love and appreciate ya. Keep shining.’

Advert 10

She responded: ‘Thank you ! You gave me my third biggest record that year. No Limit was a great follow up a big part of my career. Thank you for Believing in me.’

As well as Bodak Yellow’s success, WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion is on track to break records too, having hit 5x platinum earlier this month, according to the RIAA.

Cardi B has a number of other records to her name: she has the most number one singles of any female rapper in the Hot 100’s history; the first first female rapper to hit number one across two decades; as well as being the first female solo artist to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Advert 10