Cardi B Now Has The Longest-Charting Album By Female Rapper In History Cardi B/YouTube/iamcardib/Instagram

While I think it’s fair to say most of us will look back on 2020 with disdain, one woman certainly won’t be. Enter: Cardi B, who is smashing record after record out of the park this year, and who doesn’t look set to slow down anytime soon.

Advert

So far in 2020, the rapper has earned herself the title of having the most No.1’s of any female rapper (four, for anyone wondering), formed half of the first female rap collaboration to debut at No.1 (alongside Megan Thee Stallion with WAP), and broken the record for the largest streaming debut ever for a single (again with WAP).

Now, Cardi is once again making chart history, earning yet another milestone with her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which has just become the longest-charting album by a female rapper in the history of the Billboard 200.

Cardi B Hits Back At Carole Baskin About Using Big Cats In WAP Video Cardi B/YouTube

The Twitter account for Chart Data announced the rapper’s achievement on Monday, August 24, confirming the Grammy-winning album had charted for an impressive total of 124 weeks.

Advert

Cardi then shared a screenshot of the statistic while reacting to the news on Instagram, alongside the caption, ‘It feels very good! Thank you guys for still supporting and listening to Invasion of Privacy.’

She then told her 74 million followers she was currently working on her second album, adding, ‘It’s takin time but I want to make sure I put a amazing project [sic]’

The title of the longest charting album by a female rapper was previously held by Nicki Minaj, whose album The Pinkprint – released in 2014 – spent 123 weeks on the Billboard 200.

It isn’t just the Billboard 200 Cardi is dominating though, with her latest single WAP having taken over the Billboard Hot 100 since its release earlier this month.

Not only did the song break records in its first week, but it’s continuing to do so, with the hit remaining No. 1 for a second consecutive week – the first song to do so since Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings in February 2019.

7 Rings was also the previous record holder of the largest streaming debut ever for a single, with the song starting with 85.3 million streams in its first week. WAP surpassed that with ease, earning a massive 93 million US streams in its first week alone.

WAP Atlantic Records

Advert

And to be honest, as long as people continue to take offence at the song – in which two empowered women talk openly about sex – I reckon it will only continue to break records.

Meaning all the right people will continue to get worked up while Cardi and Megan enjoy another week at the top of the charts. It’s a win-win!