Cardi B Receives Woman Of The Year Award From Breonna Taylor’s Mother
The success of WAP alone was enough to make 2020 yet another big year for Cardi B.
However, she’s also made her mark outside of the charts through her outspoken activism, and now, she’s been recognised for her work by being named Woman of the Year at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event.
Cardi has spent much of the year raising awareness of social and political issues, speaking out on everything from police brutality to Trump’s COVID policy. The rapper, who with more than 78 million followers on Instagram has a bigger platform than most politicians, has used her fame to campaign and spread awareness throughout the year, whether it be through interviewing Joe Biden, or sharing information about Black Lives Matter protests.
In particular, Cardi has been vocal about the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers during a raid on her apartment. After it was announced that no one would be charged in Taylor’s death, Cardi called out those defending the decision, saying ‘Nobody but a wall is getting justice for [the police’s] f*ck up.’
In a pre-taped ceremony aired last night, December 10, Breonna Taylor’s mother presented Cardi with the Woman of the Year award, and praised the 28-year old for fighting to get justice for her daughter.
Tamika Palmer said:
One of Breonna’s most outspoken advocates over the past few months has been Cardi B.
Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to reaffirm that Black women’s lives matter.
Cardi B’s impact reaches far beyond music. That’s why I am so proud and honoured to present Billboard’s Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B.
Cardi spoke about her support for Black Lives Matter in a cover story interview with Billboard, explaining why she gets frustrated when Republicans criticise the movement.
She said:
A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, “Black lives matter.” People didn’t go looting because Trump was president — they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly.
In an acceptance speech last night, Cardi also touched on how the pandemic has impacted her own music career, saying that despite having one of the biggest songs of the year, COVID-19 ‘messed up [her] creative space.’ She used her speech to encourage young women and girls to work hard to follow their ambitions, saying ‘when people be like, ‘Oh, you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ I practice so I can become better and better’.
