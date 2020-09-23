Cardi B Responds To Rumours Offset Got Another Woman Pregnant
Cardi B has responded to claims that Offset got another woman pregnant, dismissing the rumours as ‘bullsh*t’.
Cardi recently filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, with legal documents listing Cardi as the plaintiff and Offset as the defendant.
It’s understood that the Bodak Yellow rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, will be seeking primary physical custody and legal custody for their two-year-old daughter, Kulture.
You can watch Cardi address the rumours surrounding her divorce below:
Cardi has made it clear that she and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, are currently separated, and that ‘there are no prospects for a reconciliation’.
Documents obtained by TMZ cite ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the primary reason for their break-up, and rumours have since been circulating as to why exactly the marriage ended.
According to Cardi, bloggers are claiming that the split was due to Offset being unfaithful to her and getting another woman pregnant, a rumour which she has now described as being a ‘whole f*cking complete lie’.
Taking to Instagram Live to address the claims head on, Cardi said:
People were just flooding me with… ‘Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.’ And this is where the sh*t came from. Ain’t that about a b*tch.
That is why I be telling y’all to stop believing… what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me.
During a previous Instagram Live session, on Friday, September 18, Cardi revealed the real reason why the pair had decided to call it quits:
This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before.
It’s not because the cheating… I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.
She added: ‘I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be…’
Cardi continued:
[…] Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f*cking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.
In her latest Instagram Live session, Cardi also addressed rumours spread by bloggers that she was getting ‘divorced for attention’:
I want to address another bullsh*t that I heard. Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it’s like, you think I’m going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f*cking dollars?
They’re like, ‘I just find it so funny that Cardi is getting a divorce around this time she got a record called ‘Me Gusta’ out.’ First, of all, ‘Me Gusta’ is not even my record, it’s Anitta’s record. So I’m not even getting a huge piece of the song.
[…] I get along with his mother very well. You think I’m gonna do that to her son for attention. Why do I need attention? You don’t see I have millions of f*cking followers? Do you see that I have the number one song in the f*cking world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?
The couple briefly split in 2018, with Offset admitting that he had cheated on her, but Cardi B decided to give things another go. Now it appears things are finally over between them.
