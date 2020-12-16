Cardi B Surprises Offset With $600,000 Lamborghini For His Birthday offsetyrn/Instagram





It was Offset’s birthday this week, so Cardi B surprised him with a $600,000 Lamborghini.

The Ric Flair Drip rapper turned 29 on Monday, December 14. Even during the pandemic, he managed to see lots of friends and who likely bought him plenty of incredible gifts.

But what did his wife Cardi B buy him? A PS5? An Amazon voucher? No, something a little bit more pricey: a brand-new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

You can check out Offset receiving his new supercar below:

In a video posted to Offset’s Instagram, the 28-year-old leads Offset outside surrounded by a massive crowd, all standing with their phones out ready to film his reaction. She keeps his eyes covered, getting close to the gold-tinted supercar before she lets him see it.

As she removes her hand, she says ‘Happy birthday!’ with a massive smile. He takes a moment to fully absorb what’s going on, before breaking out into a huge grin and screaming: ‘Ohh!’

As Cardi B continues to film, all his pals rally around him as he takes his first seat in the car, seemingly in disbelief at the fact he now owns an SVJ. It’s a powerful car, with 759 horsepower and capable of going 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.

In the comments, fellow musicians and celebrities also wished Offset a happy birthday. Rich the Kid wrote: ‘Happy birthday bro, may God continue blessing you with everything you dreamed of & more I’m proud of you!’

The video has been viewed more than five million times. Cardi B’s sister Hennessey Carolina also wrote: ‘Let’s goooooooo happy birthday again brother!’

Some people have criticised the video for showing off such large wealth during the pandemic, whereas others supported the pair online, with one writing: ‘It’s her money, she earned it, she can spend it on what ever she wants.’

Last year Cardi was slammed for giving Offset half a million dollars for his birthday present.

The WAP artist had filed for divorce from Offset back in September this year, but ended up reconciling a month later.

Earlier taking to Instagram Live to explain, she said: ‘Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b*tch. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing sh*t for attention with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b*tch.’

She added: ‘One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat [him] up. I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck.’