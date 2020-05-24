Cardi B Unveils Massive Back Tattoo After Several Months In The Making iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B has unveiled a huge, colourful back tattoo which took the artist more than 60 hours to complete.

The rapper took to Instagram this week to show off her impressive new ink, which begins at her shoulders and snakes its way down her back to the middle of her left thigh.

It is made up of an array of flowers coloured in vibrant reds, yellows, oranges, pinks and purples, interspersed with butterflies and a hummingbird throughout. Its intricate detail, from the neatly shaded petals to the lifelike creatures, is a clear indication of how much work went into it.

Check out the unveiling here:

The artist behind the tattoo is Jamie Schene, who shared a video of Cardi’s ink and revealed it took more than 60 hours, spread out over a number of months, to complete.

He wrote:

Thank you @iamcardib ! 60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience.

The tattoo doesn’t appear to shy away from any potentially sore or tender spots, such as the spine, ribcage or tailbone, but Cardi obviously persevered through any pain as Jamie added: ‘thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.’

Cardi posted the same video and thanked Jamie for his hard work, before sharing a picture of herself in a strappy bikini which put the new ink on full display.

Fans were quick to compliment the epic piece, with one writing:

Woooooow so bright and vibrant

Another wrote:

It came out so beautiful!!!

Cardi will likely have lots of opportunity to show off the ink throughout the upcoming warm Summer months – considering it required 60 hours under the needle it definitely deserves some appreciation!