Cardi B Wants To Raise Money To Get Tiger King's Joe Exotic Out Of Prison

Joe Exotic’s story, the wild subject of Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King, has rattled viewers – so much so, Cardi B ‘wants to raise money’ to free him from prison.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness charts the nigh-on unbelievable tale of Joe (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage), the figurehead of GW Exotic Animal Park – a 16-acre ranch in Oklahoma where he kept more than 1,200 animals, mainly made up wild cats and bears.

It’s a story too wild to be scripted, and unsurprisingly people are absolutely hooked, theorising over the fates and truths of its roster of eccentric characters. One such viewer is Cardi B, who appears to have chosen her side in the show’s central conflict.

From the comfort of self-isolation, the I Like It rapper has been rampantly live-tweeting about Tiger King. ‘Who you think burn Joe studio?’ she wrote in one post.

Across its seven parts, the docuseries – from the same producers on Fyre – tracks the increasing friction between Joe and Carole Baskin, CEO of the Tampa animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, leading to his 22-year prison sentence for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 wildlife-related charges.

However, the show frames this conviction with some hesitation. Was Joe innocent? Cardi B seems to believe so. In a series of tweets, she wrote: ‘They did Joe so dirty over and over again… who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist Joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?’

Just a day after composing those tweets, Cardi B wrote that she wants to start a fundraiser. ‘Bout to start a GoFundMe account for Joe. He shall be free.’

There’s a fair chance she’s being a bit tongue-in-cheek amid a binge-watch of the show. However, she’s not the only person to be siding with Joe – actress Draya Michele wrote on Twitter: ‘I’m low-key pissed Joe Exotic is locked up right now… like all his people turned on him.’

Baskin has also been on the other end of some pretty harrowing speculation in the docuseries’ fallout – with some accusing her of having played a part in her husband’s disappearance in 1997.

However, she has firmly refuted those claims, slamming the Netflix show for giving into ‘being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers’ instead of exposing ‘the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation’.

Grab a cuppa, get yourself comfy in bed and dive into Joe Exotic’s story – Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now.