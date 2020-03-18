Cardi B’s Viral ‘Coronavirus’ Video Is Now A Song Raising Money For Shelters And Food Banks iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B’s viral ‘coronavirus’ video has been remixed into a song and the proceeds are going to shelter and food banks in the US.

The clip of the rapper went viral last week and DJ iMarkkeyz took it upon himself to remix it into a song.

He uploaded the remix on to iTunes and Apple Music and amazingly, the song currently sits at number 11 on iTunes and is finding its way on to UK charts too.

Following the success of the song, one fan tweeted DJ iMarkkeyz suggesting he donated some of the revenue generated by it.

The tweet read:

Yo if y’all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help? Just a thought. This shit is scary.

The DJ then responded to the tweet saying that donating the money was his goal. Sweet!

Cardi also responded to the tweet confirming that’s what they were going to do.

The rappers tweet read:

YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !

Following the popularity of the song, people have been asking the rapper why she isn’t actually credited on it.

Taking to Twitter to explain the situation, the 27-year-old said they’re ‘working on it’ and that she’s automatically credited because it’s her voice.

She also added that to properly credit her now would mean potentially taking the song down and re-uploading it; something which she doesn’t want to do. This is understandable because apparently the song is charting in over 30 countries. Dang.

Cardi was also making headlines the other day for debuting her natural hair on Twitter.

The star is known for having long, colourful locks but it turns out her natural hair is nothing like that.

In the video captioned ‘Boutta wash’ that she shared on social media, you see her flexing a huge afro, channelling her inner Diana Ross.

She says in the clip, ‘Look at my hair. This is deadass my real f*cking hair,’ followed by her saying that she’s proud of herself.

Fans were totally loving it telling the rapper to have her natural more often.