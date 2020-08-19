Cardi B’s WAP Makes History With Biggest Debut Streaming Week Ever

cardi b's wap makes history with streaming 1 Atlantic Records

Ever since WAP debuted less than two weeks ago, the hit song has been pretty much all anyone can talk about.

Not because it’s the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1, or because Cardi B now has the most No. 1’s of any female rapper (four, for anyone wondering), but because some people have taken offence at two empowered women talking openly about sex.

From American conservative commentator Ben Shapiro – who self-owned hard when he described a ‘wet-ass p*ssy’ as a medical condition – to Russell Brand ‘mansplaining feminism’, it seems Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion have got all the right people worked up in recent days.

WAP Atlantic Records

And they’re doing so in style: not only did the two rappers debut straight in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but they did so in record-breaking fashion.

WAP achieved a massive 93 million US streams in its first week alone, according to Billboard, breaking the record for the largest streaming debut ever for a single.

The previous record holder was Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings, which started with 85.3 million streams in its first week in early 2019. So it seems the sisters are doing it for themselves, and I’m here for it.

ariana grande PA Images

The Billboard Hot 100 doesn’t just take streams into account, as the chart also comprises sales and radio airplay data – both of which WAP again smashed out of the park.

The single sold 125,000 copies, aided by the availability of a dozen signed physical singles on Cardi’s online store, which also came with a digital download of the track.

Not only that, but WAP also drew 11.6 million radio audience listeners in the week ending August 16, with a clean edit of the track being played on the radio.

In simple terms, people are absolutely loving Cardi and Megan’s creation. And if they’re not loving it, they’re still listening to it so they can then provide an unwanted and entirely unnecessary commentary on it to their followers. It’s a win-win.

Both Cardi and Megan celebrated their success on social media, with Cardi saying she ‘wasn’t expecting’ the No.1, adding: ‘I’m sooo f*ckin happy. Im so proud of us! [sic]’

Megan said she and Cardi ‘just got off the phone screaming’, adding: ‘FIRST FEMALE RAP COLLABORATION IN HISTORY TO DEBUT AT NUMBER 1.’

She also thanked the I Like It rapper, writing: ‘Thank you for all your words of encouragement, thank you for all the laughs, & thank you for having me on the record.’