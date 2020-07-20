Cassette Sales Have More Than Doubled In 2020 mrcassettes/Instagram

Cassettes have made an unlikely comeback this year, with sales more than doubling in the first half of 2020 alone.

Advert

With CDs long since becoming a thing of the past in the streaming era as platforms such as Spotify take over as the top choice for music consumption, you’d be forgiven for thinking cassettes would also be taking a hit.

And although this might have been the case last year, new figures from the Official Charts Company show there was a 103% increase in sales in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

cassettes Pexels

Describing the cassette as ‘the unlikely comeback kid of music formats’, the Official Charts Company said 65,000 cassettes were purchased in the first half of 2020, with the figures on course to top 100,000 for the first time since 2003.

Advert

To put that into context, the figures are set to eclipse 2019’s figure of 80,000 – but more than that, more cassettes have been sold so far in 2020 than the entirety of 2018.

So why the sudden surge? Well, according to the charts, younger music fans have been buying limited edition tapes to boost their pop collections, with the pop genre being the primary driver for the increase in sales.

ladygaga.com

In fact, seven of the Top 10 albums on cassette so far in 2020 are by pop acts, with 5 Seconds of Summer, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa taking the top five spots.

Not only that, but 5 Seconds of Summer’s CALM sold 12,000 in the first week, making it the fastest selling cassette in 18 years. The last time an album gained that many cassette sales in seven days was NOW 52 in July 2002.

Other pop acts in the Top 20 include Louis Tomlinson’s debut album Walls, Carly Rae Jepsen’s Dedicated: Side B, and Harry Styles’ Fine Line, released in 2019 but still proving popular.

Anyone else feel like we’ve travelled back in time?