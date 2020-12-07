unilad
Chance The Rapper Is Being Sued For $3 Million By Former Manager

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Dec 2020 15:07
Chance the Rapper is being sued for $3 million by his former manager, Pat Corcoran.

Corcoran claims Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, went against his advice on when to release his debut album last year, and then fired him after being disappointed with its level of success.

The music mogul says Chance announced the release date of his album before it had been recorded, after he felt pressured to cash in on his success following the popularity of his three early mixtapes.

However, Corcoran alleges that the rapper’s procrastination coupled with time pressures led to a ‘subpar quality’ album being released.

‘Procrastination and lackadaisical effort, perpetuated by various hangers-on uninterested in the hard work of writing and recording, resulted in a freestyle-driven product of subpar quality,’ he said, as per NME.

The Big Day, which was released in July 2019, did reach number two on the US Billboards 200 chart, which many people would regard as a huge success. However, fans and critics expressed disappointment in the album, which appeared to fail to live up to the hype of his previous mixtapes.

As a result, Chance cancelled his tour at the very last minute.

Corcoran alleges that instead of acknowledging ‘that his own lack of dedication had doomed the project’, his manager was used as a scapegoat for the album’s lacklustre reception.

The lawsuit claims that Chance has failed to pay Corcoran for the work he completed towards the album.

Chance has reportedly offered his former manager $350,000, however Corcoran is suing for a total of $3 million in unpaid commissions.

