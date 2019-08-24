Chance The Rapper Says He’s One Of The Top Five Rappers Ever

Hot 97/PA Images

In a world of haters, trolls and critics, you’ve got to be your own biggest fan.

Chance The Rapper is taking on this ethos: he believes he belongs among the top five best rap artists of all time.

Ebro Darden, host of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, recently put together his list of the top 50 greatest rappers of all time. When Chance stopped by for an interview, he was disappointed to find he wasn’t on it.

Have a look at a clip from the interview below:

‘Did you put me on your list?’ Chance asked to which Ebro replied, ‘No absolutely not. You are not top 50 yet.’

Chance replied:

N**** what? I’m not top 50? N****, I’m top five… and I’m definitely not five!

The confidence is admirable, and the interview is all in good spirit. Ebro recently posted his list on Twitter, featuring a slew of well-known names. But like any list, it’s bound to provoke conversation.

Have a look at Ebro’s list below:

If ya list ain’t handwritten it don’t count… #TheRealTop50 (*) could be ranked higher pic.twitter.com/bEmQNVDOgR — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 6, 2019

In Ebro’s top 10, you have artists like Jay Z, Biggie Smalls, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. Further down, there’s Prodigy, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

For my money, it’s a good list. It comes after a top 50 list appeared online from The Brew Podcast, which attracted a storm of debate on Twitter.

Have a look at the list below:

Eminem in 28th? Ice Cube in 39th? Behave yourself. Snoop Dogg also had something to say about his place in the pantheon of rappers – the 47-year-old superstar dropped his top five list on Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106, naming himself among the artists.

When asked to give his list, Snoop replied:

Slick Rick is definitely in there, Ice Cube is in there, Rakim, see that’s going to be a tough one between Big Daddy Kane, KRS One and then Snoop gotta be in there! Make room for Dogg!

Have a look at the clip below:

Chance didn’t share his own list, but one has to wonder who would appear. Ever since his Acid Rap mixtape dropped in 2013, Chance has been praised for his singular, hopeful sound.

He’s played at major festivals: Lollapalooza, Coachella, Bonnaroo and more. He’s collaborated with many big names: Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Macklemore, 2 Chainz, Jay Electronica, Saba, Busta Ryhmes and Ryan Lewis, to name a few.

Maybe one day, he’ll be a permanent fixture on everyone’s top 50 list. You can watch Chance’s full interview below.

