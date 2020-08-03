Charlie Sloth Roasts Tekashi 6ix9ine, Telling Him He Can’t Rap

PA Images/Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine was ready to unleash ‘Fire in the Booth’, until Charlie Sloth told him he can’t rap.

Sloth, the British radio DJ and former host of The 8th and The Rap Show, elevated the industry with ‘Fire in the Booth’, his beloved freestyle segment first introduced on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

When the recently freed GOOBA artist put himself forward for a slot on Sloth’s format, the 38-year-old had a simple put-down at the ready.

Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – messaged Sloth on Instagram, writing: ‘Yo Sloth let’s do a fire in the booth I’ve got some sh*t to talk on.’

Sloth – real name Charlie Rouillon – told the 24-year-old: ‘Sorry fire in the booth is only for people that can RAP.’ Tekashi replied: ‘F*ck you u fat p*ssy’, to which Sloth sent a laughing emoji and wrote: ‘Bless up splinter.’

Tekashi recently shared a new single, Punani, following his release from house arrest. The rapper left prison early this year amid concerns over the current pandemic, granting him freedom from a two-year sentence for racketeering and an array of other charges during his time with the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Sloth left the BBC back in 2018 after 10 years of presenting, and later joined Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station. ‘The artists, especially the younger generation, don’t care if their record is getting played on the TV. They don’t care if their record is getting played on the radio. They only care what playlists they’re sitting on on the streaming providers,’ he earlier said.

Unlucky, Tekashi.