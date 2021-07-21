Chase & Status To Headline Huge Drum & Bass Event Following Clubs Reopening

PA Images

Chase & Status are set to celebrate the reopening of clubs across England by kicking off a huge monthly drum and bass event this week.

This week, the lifting of coronavirus restrictions meant that nightclubs could finally reopen their doors and welcome back music fans and DJs for long-awaited hours of dancing and partying.

In celebration, Chase & Status are set to kick off a new monthly event described as a ‘multi-genre exploration of UK sounds’ with a drum and bass party at The Cause in Tottenham, which will begin at 3pm on Thursday, July 22, and extend into the early hours of the morning.

The duo will be joined during their 90-minute set with Rage, with other artists including Fabio & Grooverider with GQ, Kara and Uncle Dugs.

After the day party wraps up at 10.30pm, an afterparty will launch at 11pm to ‘explore the darker sounds of the bass spectrum with some of London’s best parties hosting’, with sets from the likes of Randall, Particle and Katalyst continuing until 4am.

The monthly event, named World’s Collide, comes as a collaboration between The Cause, Modern Funktion and Motive Hunter and promises to ‘bring the noise in a major way’.

In a post on Facebook, The Cause has noted that attendees will require a negative lateral flow test to enter the premises in order to protect staff, noting that the requirement is necessary to ‘aid validation’ as well as for ‘protecting the freedom and peace of mind inside our venue that we all desire’.

The venue boasts several indoor dancefloors, some of which have been refreshed ready to welcome guests again, as well as new outdoor areas.

Tickets can be found on the RA website, with more details about venue requirements available on Facebook.