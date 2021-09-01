Cheryl And BBC Under Fire Over Controversial And ‘Tone Deaf’ New Podcast Announcement

BBC/cherylofficial/Instagram

Singer Cheryl Cole and the BBC have been criticised following the announcement of a new podcast.

The ex-Girls Aloud member and broadcaster have teamed up together to create the podcast, You, Me & R&B.

Announcing the news on Saturday, August 28, Cheryl wrote on Instagram, ‘I’ve always had an absolute love and passion for R&B and I’m so excited to share my new show You, Me & R&B with you on @bbcsounds.’

‘I’ve really been transported back re-listening to all these tracks and I’m excited for you to relive those moments with me. Episode 1 is live now,’ the post continued.

While some have congratulated the Fight For This Love singer for her new venture, others have criticised the BBC for choosing Cheryl for the hosting position instead of a person of colour.

One person said, ‘Really disappointed in @BBCSounds in an age where we are calling for more people of colour you choose an outdated pop star to present this show and not someone who lives and breathes this music, R&B is so embedded in black music, and you chose Cheryl!?!’

Actor Jameela Jamil also weighed in on the matter, noting that the singer was once facing charges of racially aggravated assault.

She wrote, ‘Was there nobody else available who hadn’t beaten a Black woman to the ground while calling her a racial slur (and never apologized) available for a podcast about R&B? Was everyone else taken?’

Cheryl was cleared of the charges in 2003, but was still found guilty of assaulting nightclub toilet attendant Sophie Amogbokpa. She was ordered to pay a £3,000 fine, and to do 120 hours of community service as punishment.

Others on social media have branded it ‘tone deaf’ that Cheryl was chosen for the hosting gig.

BBC has since issued a statement to UNILAD defending its decision to work with Cheryl.

It said, ‘We feature a wide range of voices spanning different genres across our extensive music output. Many of our shows are fronted by DJs who are experts in their fields, others are hosted by people with a passion for their topic. Cheryl’s You, Me and R&B shares personal stories from her youth, soundtracked by her favourite genre.’

