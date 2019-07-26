Chief Keef Reportedly Expecting 10th Kid With 10th Different Woman

chieffkeeffsossa/dimepiecex_/Instagram

23-year-old rapper and serial seed-spreader Chief Keef is reportedly expecting his 10th child.

If the reports are true, it will mean Chief Keef has 10 children with 10 different women.

The Chicago rapper, real name Keith Farrelle Cozart, is already known to have nine children by nine different women, and now reports are circulating of a tenth on the way with popular YouTuber Diamond Nicole.

According to hip hop news site Hot New Hip Hop, the rumours about the rapper expecting another kid started circulating when a friend of Diamond Nicole’s was heard to say the YouTuber is pregnant with Keef’s baby during a phone call that was caught on video.

Both Keef and Nicole are yet to confirm or deny the reports however. When asked by fans about the possible pregnancy, the rapper didn’t seem to be aware of the news, even asking who Diamond Nicole is.

Chief Keef, born in 1995, grew to popularity in Chicago in the early 2010s. In 2012, his single I Don’t Like was remixed by Kanye West and reached the Billboard Top 10, catapulting Keef to another level of recognition. Shortly after, he signed to major label Interscope.

He released his debut album, Finally Rich, in December 2012, but was dropped from Interscope two years later.

Throughout his career, Keef has faced ongoing legal issues with authorities, including charges of weapons possession, being placed under house arrest, and a performance ban in Chicago.

After being dropped from Interscope, Keef has continued to release music through his own Glo Gang label and 1017 Records.

In March 2016, Chief Keef announced on Twitter he was retiring from rapping. Many fans speculated whether this was because his output of recorded music was slowing down, though later that year he featured on a track by Machine Gun Kelly, called Young Man.

In January 2017, he also released a 17-track mixtape titled Two Zero One Seven, despite his apparent ‘retirement’. He’s not the first rapper to ‘retire’ however, as Jay Z, Lupe Fiasco, Nicki Minaj and others have all said they’re retiring before continuing to release music.

Keef’s third album proper, Dedication, was released in December 2017 after a string of mixtapes.

