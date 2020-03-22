Childish Gambino Officially Releases New Album '3.15.20' PA/Donald Glover/YouTube

Childish Gambino has officially released his new album – titled 3.15.20 – following it briefly appearing online last week.

The album was first revealed last Sunday, March 15, exclusively on the website DonaldGloverPresents.com, before mysteriously disappearing again.

However, after leaving fans with a taste for his new content, the singer has now officially released the album to streaming services, as well as it reappearing on the website.

donald glover PA Images

3.15.20 (the date it was leaked online), consists of 12 songs and features big names like Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. While the album has appeared as 12 separate tracks on streaming services, it is also available as a continous, single track version for a limited time, under the title Donald Glover Presents – 3.15.20.

Two different artworks have also emerged for the record. The first is a plain off-white box, denoting the track-by-track version of the album as it appears on streaming services. While the second features the same off-white box with ‘Donald Glover Presents’ written in a light-coloured font across the top, which is used for the continuous version streaming on Glover’s website and elsewhere.

Childish Gambino’s 2018 hit Feels Like Summer appears on the new record, though it’s been renamed to 42.26 – as most of the tracks are simply titled with the timestamps as they appear in sequence.

Much to fans’ dismay, guests like Ariana and 21 Savage aren’t actually credited on Spotify or elsewhere, meaning fans would have to listen to all the songs through to know who’s on what. Quite savvy, really.

Childish Gambino 3.15.20 spotify artwork Spotify

However – we’ll save you the time and let you in on the not-so-secret secret.

Ariana Grande features on the song Time, while 21 Savage is on 12.38. Glover’s young son Legend even features on the track 47.48 – and it’s super cute.

Back in 2017, Glover hinted that this album could be his last as Childish Gambino.

It was reported that, during his Governers Ball set, just before leaving the stage the now 36-year-old said, ‘I’ll see you for the last Gambino album’.

The moment was filmed by a fan in the audience at the time – however, the tweet of the clip has now been deleted.

Don’t be too disheartened though, as it seems Glover may just be retiring his stage name of Childish Gambino, rather than from music all together.

Speaking on the Today show back in 2015, Glover said:

I always wanna do music. I love music. And I wanna be putting out projects quietly everywhere, and I wanna produce. I guess Childish Gambino is a period in my art time. I want to have periods in my life. I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings.

While Glover has been smashing the film industry after featuring in huge films like Spiderman: Homecoming and Disney’s reboot of The Lion King, hopefully he’ll continue to smash it in the music industry too.