Childish Gambino Sued For Allegedly Stealing ‘This Is America

Donald Glover/YouTube

Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – is being sued for allegedly stealing the track This is America.

As reported by TMZ, Emelike Nwosuocha, a rapper who goes by the name Kidd Wes, is now suing Glover for allegedly ripping off his track Made in America, which he says was created two years before This is America.

Advert 10

Nwosuocha has claimed that the chorus or hook of the hugely successful This is America is in fact ‘unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical’ to the lesser-known Made in America.

You can check out the vid for Made in America for yourself below:

Nwosuocha has alleged that Made in America was created on SoundCloud in September 2016, with the video made freely available to watch on YouTube a couple of months afterwards.

Advert 10

He claims that the song was also registered with the US Copyright Office in May 2017, and had been intended as the lead single on his upcoming album.

Glover’s This is America was released to critical acclaim and commercial success in 2018, scooping up the Grammy award for Record of the Year.

You can check out the video for This is America below:

Advert 10

According to court documents seen by TMZ, Nwosuocha has claimed Gambino’s ‘flow’ also bears striking similarities to his own, pointing to key Made in America lyrics bearing an apparent resemblance to the hook’s refrain in This is America.

For example, he noted that, ‘Made in America / Flex on the radio / Made me a terrorist / Pessimistic n***as / You should just cherish this’, sounds quite similar to ‘This is America / Guns in my area / I got the strap / I gotta carry ’em’.

Nwosuocha has alleged that scientific similarities can be drawn between the two tracks, claiming that this likeness is no accidental coincidence.

Believing he has been intentionally ripped-off, Nwosuocha is now seeking major damages. As well as Glover, Nwosuocha is reportedly also suing the co-writers of This is America, the record labels associated with the track, Roc Nation, and Young Thug, who provided backup vocals.

Advert 10

In 2018, it was reported that various listeners had accused Glover of plagiarism, arguing that This is America bore notable similarities to American Pharaoh by Jase Harley.

In response to these comments, Harley remarked that although he felt This is America had been influenced by American Pharaoh, he didn’t have a problem with.

At the time, Glover’s manager, Fam Rothstein, denied any allegations of plagiarism in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Advert 10

At the time of writing, Glover has not made a public comment addressing these most recent allegations.