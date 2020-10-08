Chip Accuses Stormzy Of Showing Up At His House In Deleted Video
Chip has accused Stormzy of showing up at his house with friends following rumours of a feud between the two rappers.
Chip called out Stormzy on Twitter yesterday, October 7, when he shared a video that alleged to show the Big For Your Boots singer in a car park near Chip’s home.
He implied the video had been taken earlier this year as the caption read: ‘June… When you get sent a video of Stormzy & friends tryna run up on your house.’
See the video here:
The video has since been deleted from Chip’s Twitter, but Stormzy could be heard talking in the footage, saying: ‘Telephone me, innit’. It’s unclear who the rapper is addressing.
In response, Stormzy is told: ‘You think you can just pull up to people’s houses? No I ain’t gonna phone you, Stormzy. You’re disrespectful bro, and that’s that.’
Stormzy deleted his social media accounts earlier this year, though after Chip posted the video his name began to trend online.
The apparent confrontation appears to have taken place after rumours of tensions between the rappers began in March, when Chip teamed up with Skepta and Young Adz on the track Waze.
In the song, the rappers appear to allude to Stormzy with the lyrics: ‘You ain’t even done ten years in this ting. Round here we don’t hear you’re a king, man will take your throne.’
The apparent reference comes after Stormzy labelled himself the king of grime in his Wiley diss track Still Disappointed, rapping: ‘Now I’m the king of grime, I won’t chill / King of grime, oh it’s no big deal.’
Following the release of Waze in March, many Stormzy fans speculated that the rapper hit back at Chip in his verse on Tion Wayne’s song I Dunno, released on May 29.
The lyrics read:
Is he sending for me? I dunno. What them boy there sell first week? I dunno.
When they ask for the fee let ’em know that’s it 1.5 for the headline show. Little n****, that’s milli’s not thousands, Stormzy the goat but they really been doubtin’. Came offline, I’ve been chillin’ in mountains. How about you, bro? I really sell albums.
When Stormzy and Chip began to trend on Twitter this week, Chip appeared to be ignorant to the cause, asking his followers: ‘Why am I trending?’
Stormzy has not publicly commented on the release of the video.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]