Chris Brown Under Investigation For Battery After Allegedly Smacking Woman In Head

by : Hannah Smith on : 22 Jun 2021 09:58
Chris Brown Under Investigation For Battery After Allegedly Smacking Woman In Headchrisbrownofficial/Instagram

Chris Brown is reportedly under investigation for battery, after a woman alleged he smacked her in the back of the head.

The police were reportedly called to the singer’s home in Los Angeles over the weekend, where an unnamed women said Brown had hit her in the head so hard that ‘her weave came out.’

LAPD officers are said to have filed a report of a battery incident, with Brown named as the only suspect. The singer was not arrested and no official charges have been filed.

Police were called to Chris Brown's house at the weekend (PA Images)PA Images

Other than the woman’s weave being dislodged, no other injuries were reported at the scene. TMZ reports the investigation will likely be handed to the City Attorney, with Brown facing a misdemeanour charge if officials choose to pursue a case against him.

Chris Brown has a well publicised history of violence against women. In 2009, he pled guilty to felony assault after attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna in a car, for which he was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to stay 50 yards away from the singer.

Chris Brown has faced several previous charges for assault (PA Images)PA Images

In 2017, his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five year restraining order against Brown, after testifying under oath that he had been physically abusive, while a year earlier police were called to Brown’s house by a woman who said he had threatened her with a gun.

Brown has also been arrested for several incidents involved altercations with men. As a result of his criminal record, he is currently believed to be banned from entering several countries including the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

