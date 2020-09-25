Chris Rock Calls Cardi B The Funniest Comedian In The World
Cardi B is a huge success story in the music industry, there’s no doubt about it.
So much so that in the space of just 18 months she’s become the most successful female rapper in the world, earning herself the most No. 1’s and becoming the first female to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist. Oh, and that’s before we even get started on WAP.
Despite this, comedian Chris Rock seems to think Cardi’s talents could also be put to use elsewhere, more specifically in his field after suggesting in a recent interview the rapper is a comedic genius.
Check out what he had to say on the matter below:
In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show ahead of the season four premiere of Fargo, Rock was asked about the rumour that he once tried to get Cardi into comedy.
Explaining that he first heard of the rapper before she was famous after seeing a video of her on YouTube, the comedian told Fallon he thought she was so funny he went to a television network to pitch a comedy series starring Cardi.
‘It just never happened,’ he explained. ‘But I thought she was… and she told me about her rap at the time and I was like, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s good. Anyway, you’re a comedy star”.’
Even though the network – which the comedian refused to name – ultimately wasn’t interested in his pitch, Rock is still a firm believer that Cardi is among the funniest people in the world.
He continued:
She is really… I think Cardi B is the funniest woman, or one of the funniest people, you know. It’s like Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?
Like, in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there. She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man. You know, Bill puts a bit more writing into it, but Cardi can hang with anybody.
Basically, one of the most successful comedians in the worlds wants to join forces with one of the most successful rappers in the world and I’m all here for it.
I mean, can you just imagine that power? It would be incredible.
CreditsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube
