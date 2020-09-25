Chris Rock Calls Cardi B The Funniest Comedian In The World

She is really… I think Cardi B is the funniest woman, or one of the funniest people, you know. It’s like Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?

Like, in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there. She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man. You know, Bill puts a bit more writing into it, but Cardi can hang with anybody.