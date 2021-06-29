Christina Aguilera Gives Britney Spears Impassioned Support In Conservatorship Battle
Christina Aguilera has shown full support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, describing the control Britney has spoken of as being ‘unacceptable’.
The 40-year-old Beautiful singer began a series of supportive tweets with a photograph of herself and Britney back in their Disney Club years, saying she had been ‘thinking about Britney’ over the past few years and ‘everything she is going through’.
Christina then went on to assert that it was ‘unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish’.
She continued:
To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.
Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.
Although Christina admitted she wasn’t ‘behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation’, she expressed her desire to ‘share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media’.
She emphasised that the ‘conviction and desperation’ of Britney’s shocking ‘plea for freedom’ had led her to ‘believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control’.
Christina wrote:
To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.
My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.
This comes after Britney spoke at length during a court appearance about the alleged constraints of her conservatorship, alleging among claims that she was being prevented from removing her IUD.
Credits
