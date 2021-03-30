Church Of Satan Approves Of Lil Nas X’s Human Blood Shoes

Lil Nas X’s controversial ‘human blood shoes’ have been given the official nod of approval from the Church of Satan.

Following the release of his recent Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video, which contained plenty of devilish imagery, the 21-year-old rapper also unveiled a pair of fittingly dramatic custom sneakers.

Joining forces with streetwear brand MSCHF, Lil Nas X’s so-called ‘Satan Shoes’ are modified Nike Air Max 97s decked out with a pentagram pendant as well as a nod to Luke 10:18, a dark Bible verse about Lucifer’s descent into hell. Oh, and the shoes contain a drop of human blood in the sole.

Nike has been quick to distance themselves from the $1,018 shoes, which haven’t been to everyone’s taste, and is even suing MSCHF for going ahead with the project without obtaining authorisation.

In a recent statement that made their position on the sneakers crystal clear, Nike said:

We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.

However, although Lil Nas X may not have impressed Nike, he has earned the approval of the Church of Satan, which is no mean feat.

David Harris, magister for the Church of Satan, has shown full support for the shoes, and has revealed that Satanists have been impressed by ‘the way Lil Nas X is turning against religion to market his customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes,’ As reported by TMZ reports.

Harris told the publication the rapper is giving the middle finger to those who said he’d burn in hell for his sexuality, and that the Church of Satan applauds him for ‘living life on his own terms and being his honest self,’ which may well infuriate his detractors even more.

Lil Nas X has publicly defended his music video and accompanying shoes following a fierce backlash from critics, some of whom have accused him of trying to corrupt children and destroy Christianity.

Sharing one video of Christians discussing his sneakers during mass, Lil Nas X tweeted:

We are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo

The Church of Satan was founded more than 50 years ago by US author and musician Anton Szandor LaVey and, contrary to belief, does not worship Satan.

The church is in fact opposed to all spirituality and ideas of the supernatural, and is more focussed on atheism, libertarian ideals and living life as your true self, as per a 2017 report from The Independent.