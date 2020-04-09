Chynna Rogers, A$AP Mob Rapper And Model, Dies Suddenly Aged 25
Philadelphia A$AP Mob rapper Chynna Rogers, best known as Chynna, has died aged 25.
The hip-hop artist passed away on Wednesday, April 8, as per an email from her manager, John Miller. Her cause of death is currently unknown.
In a statement, her family said: ‘Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.’ Miller added: ‘She was an extremely inspirational and unique artist and person.’
Chynna’s career began as a model at the age of 14, discovered by a Ford modelling scout at a Six Flags park. A year later, she approached rapper A$AP Yams on Twitter looking to be his intern – instead, they became good friends and he helped her in pursuing her own music career.
This involvement with A$AP Mob – the New York hip-hop collective founded in 2006 – saw her career soar. In 2013, she released her first single Selfie, followed up by Glen Coco in 2014, achieving viral success online.
Over the next two years, she went on to release her first EPs with I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening in 2015 and music 2 die 2 in 2016. Her final record came in December last year with in case i die first.
In a moving Instagram post, her close friend Gianni Lee wrote of Chynna: ‘You are an artist. I always looked up to how you played with words. You were gifted with the pen, you were a real writer. You proved that to everybody in the game. You had me looking into Edgar Allen Poe and Alfred Hitchcock.’
Throughout the recent stage of her career, Chynna had been praised for being open about her battle with opiate addiction across her music and interviews.
Back in 2018, she told Pitchfork:
Two or three years ago, I felt that I hadn’t gone through enough terrible stuff to deserve to have this as a career. I didn’t feel like I deserved to be making a living off talking about my life yet because I just couldn’t relate to enough people.
It wasn’t just the drug-addict thing, but also all the behaviors that come with it, all the situations you end up in, and the people you end up around just living that life. Now I feel like I’ve been through enough sh*t. Now I feel like I can actually talk to y’all about something.
Talking to Vibe in a separate interview, she also said: ‘It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it.’
Paying tribute to the rapper on Twitter, SUGAR artist Dom McLennon wrote: ‘Chynna deserved way more love. We need to make sure to give folks their flowers while they are here to see them. This hurts so bad cause I know she was f*ckin next man. Her music and vision was raw as f*ck.’
Chynna is survived by her father, Michael Magness, her sister Nala and brothers Jeremy and Michael.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
