Chynna Rogers, A$AP Mob Rapper And Model, Dies Suddenly Aged 25

Two or three years ago, I felt that I hadn’t gone through enough terrible stuff to deserve to have this as a career. I didn’t feel like I deserved to be making a living off talking about my life yet because I just couldn’t relate to enough people.

It wasn’t just the drug-addict thing, but also all the behaviors that come with it, all the situations you end up in, and the people you end up around just living that life. Now I feel like I’ve been through enough sh*t. Now I feel like I can actually talk to y’all about something.