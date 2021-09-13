unilad
Advert

Conor McGregor Speaks Out After Brawl With Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Sep 2021 13:09
Conor Mcgregor Speaks Out After Brawl With Machine Gun Kelly At VMA'sPA Images

Conor McGregor has spoken out after his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

The UFC star and Bloody Valentine artist clashed on the red carpet in Brooklyn, New York, with McGregor throwing a drink at MGK – real name Colson Baker – and security eventually having to hold the fighter back, before the singer left the carpet.

Advert

They were initially seen posing with their respective partners, Dee Devlin and Megan Fox, before the tensions bubbled to the surface, with MGK reportedly denying McGregor a photo.

However, McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that it’s all much ado about nothing. ‘Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,’ he said.

‘Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.’

Advert

MGK was also asked about his encounter with the Irishman but denied to comment. He also denied McGregor asking for a photograph, while TMZ reports the singer pushed the MMA fighter and caused McGregor to drop his drink, escalating things further.

As per Page Six, one eyewitness claimed, ‘They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again. McGregor was ready to throw fists. Security was having trouble holding him back. Everyone was screaming.’

MGK and McGregor aren’t known to have any bad blood between them, and it appears their altercation was a one-off incident.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens
Life

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11
Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him
Celebrity

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Music, Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox

Credits

Entertainment Tonight and 2 others

  1. Entertainment Tonight

    Conor McGregor Calls Machine Gun Kelly a 'Vanilla Boy Rapper' After Fiery VMAs Confrontation (Exclusive)

  2. TMZ

    CONOR MCGREGOR GETS INTO A SQUABBLE WITH MGK On VMAs Red Carpet

  3. Page Six

    Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into fight on VMAs red carpet

 