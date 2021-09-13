Conor McGregor Speaks Out After Brawl With Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

PA Images

Conor McGregor has spoken out after his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The UFC star and Bloody Valentine artist clashed on the red carpet in Brooklyn, New York, with McGregor throwing a drink at MGK – real name Colson Baker – and security eventually having to hold the fighter back, before the singer left the carpet.

Advert 10

They were initially seen posing with their respective partners, Dee Devlin and Megan Fox, before the tensions bubbled to the surface, with MGK reportedly denying McGregor a photo.

However, McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that it’s all much ado about nothing. ‘Absolutely nothing happened. I don’t know. He showed up, and I don’t know. I don’t know the guy,’ he said.

‘Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.’

Advert 10

MGK was also asked about his encounter with the Irishman but denied to comment. He also denied McGregor asking for a photograph, while TMZ reports the singer pushed the MMA fighter and caused McGregor to drop his drink, escalating things further.

As per Page Six, one eyewitness claimed, ‘They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again. McGregor was ready to throw fists. Security was having trouble holding him back. Everyone was screaming.’

MGK and McGregor aren’t known to have any bad blood between them, and it appears their altercation was a one-off incident.

Advert 10