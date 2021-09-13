Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

PA

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor got into an altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

The awards, which were held in Brooklyn, New York, saw the pair posing with their partners on the red carpet, seemingly content, before the show began.

However, an issue became apparent between the American rapper and Irish MMA fighter, as Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox stepped in between the tense pair.

The men then had to be led away from the crowd that had gathered around them to try and see what the incident was about.

According to TMZ, the boxing star asked Kelly for a photograph but the singer declined, which left bad blood between the two. A source said the fighter stuck his hand out to greet to the singer, but Kelly’s security pushed him away. The source said McGregor had been surprised and had not appreciated how he had been treated.

Kelly has since denied that McGregor asked for a photograph, however a source told TMZ the situation escalated so far that the singer apparently pushed the UFC champion, and McGregor reportedly dropped his drink. Once he had recollected himself, McGregor apparently threw the remaining dregs of his drink at the rapper, some of which also allegedly landed on Fox.

Security calmed both of the men down and McGregor’s walking cane was given back to him, having presumably fallen down in the scuffle.

The pair didn’t previously have any bad history between them, and the incident hasn’t been reported to police.

Machine Gun Kelly later performed at the VMAs accompanied by Travis Barker.