unilad
Advert

Conor McGregor ‘Tried To Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAs

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Sep 2021 08:02
Conor McGregor Tried To ‘Fight’ Machine Gun Kelly At VMAsPA

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor got into an altercation at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. 

The awards, which were held in Brooklyn, New York, saw the pair posing with their partners on the red carpet, seemingly content, before the show began.

Advert

However, an issue became apparent between the American rapper and Irish MMA fighter, as Kelly’s girlfriend Megan Fox stepped in between the tense pair.

The men then had to be led away from the crowd that had gathered around them to try and see what the incident was about.

According to TMZ, the boxing star asked Kelly for a photograph but the singer declined, which left bad blood between the two. A source said the fighter stuck his hand out to greet to the singer, but Kelly’s security pushed him away. The source said McGregor had been surprised and had not appreciated how he had been treated.

Advert
Machine Gun Kelly (red) embraces Megan Fox after an altercation on the red carpet with Conor McGregor (not in frame) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 12, 2021. -Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA ImagesPA

Kelly has since denied that McGregor asked for a photograph, however a source told TMZ the situation escalated so far that the singer apparently pushed the UFC champion, and McGregor reportedly dropped his drink. Once he had recollected himself, McGregor apparently threw the remaining dregs of his drink at the rapper, some of which also allegedly landed on Fox.

Security calmed both of the men down and McGregor’s walking cane was given back to him, having presumably fallen down in the scuffle.

Advert

The pair didn’t previously have any bad history between them, and the incident hasn’t been reported to police.

Machine Gun Kelly later performed at the VMAs accompanied by Travis Barker.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens
Life

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11
Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him
Celebrity

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him

Topics: Music, Conor McGregor, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, MMA, MTV, Now

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    Machine Gun Kelly and MMA star Conor McGregor get into squabble on red carpet of MTV VMAs... and it is MGK's lady Megan Fox who steps in before it turns into brawl

  2. TMZ

    CONOR MCGREGOR GETS INTO A SQUABBLE WITH MGK On VMAs Red Carpet

 