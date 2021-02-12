unilad
Advert

Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Feb 2021 18:40
Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmedmrcheckpoint_/Instagram

Police in Los Angeles have been accused of playing well-known songs while being filmed in an effort to trigger copyright filters and prevent the video from being seen online. 

A number of videos have emerged showing officers from the Beverly Hills police department playing copyrighted tracks such as The Beatles’ Yesterday and Sublime’s Santeria while on camera.

Advert

The videos come from Sennett Devermont, a well-known activist who runs a verified Instagram account with the handle ‘mrcheckpoint_’, with one example taking place last Friday, February 5.

Check it out below:

Advert

Devermont went to the department to file a form to obtain body camera footage, and having a reputation as someone who live-streams protests and interactions with the police, he decided to record the encounter. He was in the middle of a conversation with BHPD Sgt. Billy Fair when the officer suddenly stopped responding and started playing Santeria.

Due to the timing of events, Devermont expressed belief that the officer had played the track in an effort to prevent the video from being seen on social media. Instagram has strict policies on copyrighted material, and can remove any video that contains copyrighted music, even if it’s playing in the background.

Officers play songs to avoid being filmedmrcheckpoint_/Instagram

Devermont said the same thing happened when he attempted to approach Fair again later that afternoon, telling Vice it had happened to him on another occasion too, when an officer started playing The Beatles’ In My Life during one of Devermont’s livestreams.

Advert

The activist has now revealed that police apparently utilised the same tactic on January 16, as he posted a video this week showing him in conversation once again with Fair.

Devermont was attempting to question the officer when one of his co-workers, Officer Julian Reyes, began playing The Beatles’ Yesterday. The activist then turned his attentions to Reyes, but the officer refused to respond and continued to play the music.

Advert

Sharing the video on Instagram, Devermont said that the police had been successful in their efforts as he was unable to share the video with news agencies.

He wrote:

January 16, 2021 was the first time I experienced police attempting to DJ

In what I think is all an attempt to stop @sennettd ability to broadcast freely while I was live streaming. It seems they think playing copyrighted and licensed music will keep the word from getting out. And turns out.. they are right!

I sent this video to multiple news agencies who covered the story. Most said they can’t share it… why??? Because it’s playing Beatles music. I guess sublime is more lenient. This is why we @alwaysfilmthepolice

Officers play songs to avoid being filmed@mrcheckpoint_/Instagram
Advert

In a statement to Vice, the Beverly Hills police department said that ‘the playing of music while accepting a complaint or answering questions is not a procedure that has been recommended by Beverly Hills Police command staff’.

The department added that the videos of Fair were ‘under review.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lucasfilm Fires Mandalorian Star Gina Carano For ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts
Celebrity

Lucasfilm Fires Mandalorian Star Gina Carano For ‘Abhorrent And Unacceptable’ Instagram Posts

Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old Protester To Ground Have Assault Charges Dismissed
News

Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old Protester To Ground Have Assault Charges Dismissed

Guy Makes Fully-Functioning Guitar From His Dead Uncle’s Skeleton
Life

Guy Makes Fully-Functioning Guitar From His Dead Uncle’s Skeleton

Jason Statham Was Once An Oiled Up Buff Guy In A ’90s Rave Video
News

Jason Statham Was Once An Oiled Up Buff Guy In A ’90s Rave Video

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Los Angeles, Music, Police

Credits

Vice and 1 other

  1. Vice

    Is This Beverly Hills Cop Playing Sublime’s ‘Santeria’ to Avoid Being Live-Streamed?

  2. Sennett Devermont/Instagram

    @mrcheckpoint_

 