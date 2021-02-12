Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed

January 16, 2021 was the first time I experienced police attempting to DJ

In what I think is all an attempt to stop @sennettd ability to broadcast freely while I was live streaming. It seems they think playing copyrighted and licensed music will keep the word from getting out. And turns out.. they are right!

I sent this video to multiple news agencies who covered the story. Most said they can’t share it… why??? Because it’s playing Beatles music. I guess sublime is more lenient. This is why we @alwaysfilmthepolice