Cops Caught Playing The Beatles To Trigger Copyright Filter And Stop Being Filmed
Police in Los Angeles have been accused of playing well-known songs while being filmed in an effort to trigger copyright filters and prevent the video from being seen online.
A number of videos have emerged showing officers from the Beverly Hills police department playing copyrighted tracks such as The Beatles’ Yesterday and Sublime’s Santeria while on camera.
The videos come from Sennett Devermont, a well-known activist who runs a verified Instagram account with the handle ‘mrcheckpoint_’, with one example taking place last Friday, February 5.
Check it out below:
Devermont went to the department to file a form to obtain body camera footage, and having a reputation as someone who live-streams protests and interactions with the police, he decided to record the encounter. He was in the middle of a conversation with BHPD Sgt. Billy Fair when the officer suddenly stopped responding and started playing Santeria.
Due to the timing of events, Devermont expressed belief that the officer had played the track in an effort to prevent the video from being seen on social media. Instagram has strict policies on copyrighted material, and can remove any video that contains copyrighted music, even if it’s playing in the background.
Devermont said the same thing happened when he attempted to approach Fair again later that afternoon, telling Vice it had happened to him on another occasion too, when an officer started playing The Beatles’ In My Life during one of Devermont’s livestreams.
The activist has now revealed that police apparently utilised the same tactic on January 16, as he posted a video this week showing him in conversation once again with Fair.
Devermont was attempting to question the officer when one of his co-workers, Officer Julian Reyes, began playing The Beatles’ Yesterday. The activist then turned his attentions to Reyes, but the officer refused to respond and continued to play the music.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Devermont said that the police had been successful in their efforts as he was unable to share the video with news agencies.
He wrote:
January 16, 2021 was the first time I experienced police attempting to DJ
In what I think is all an attempt to stop @sennettd ability to broadcast freely while I was live streaming. It seems they think playing copyrighted and licensed music will keep the word from getting out. And turns out.. they are right!
I sent this video to multiple news agencies who covered the story. Most said they can’t share it… why??? Because it’s playing Beatles music. I guess sublime is more lenient. This is why we @alwaysfilmthepolice
In a statement to Vice, the Beverly Hills police department said that ‘the playing of music while accepting a complaint or answering questions is not a procedure that has been recommended by Beverly Hills Police command staff’.
The department added that the videos of Fair were ‘under review.’
Topics: Life, Los Angeles, Music, Police
