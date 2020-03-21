Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dies Aged 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
The singer’s most well-known song was arguably his duet Islands In The Stream with fellow country singer Dolly Parton.
Rogers had 24 number one hits over his 60-year music career, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
His family shared the sad news of his passing today, March 21, saying the 81-year-old died peacefully last night, March 20.
The statement read:
The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.
In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.
The statement also spoke of the late singer’s achievements. Rogers was a six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honouree in 2015.
He was also voted ‘Favorite Singer of All Time’ in a joint poll by USA Today and People magazine readers.
Rogers’ family are planning a small, private service in light of recent COVID-19 events, and will celebrate his life ‘publicly with friends and fans at a later date’.
RIP Kenny.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
