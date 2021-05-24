Country Singer Morgan Wallen Wins Three Billboard Awards Despite Video Of Him Saying N-Word
Country singer Morgan Wallen has secured three Billboard Music Awards despite being banned from the event following the release of a video that showed him using the N-word.
Many of the winners of the 2021 awards were announced in the hours before the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, May 23, with Morgan nominated for a total of six awards.
He ultimately won the awards for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album, marking his first honours since the release of the controversial video in February.
In the footage, reportedly filmed by a neighbour and shared by TMZ, Morgan could be heard using the N-word and other expletives as he made his way back from a night out in Nashville with friends.
Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Billboard Music Awards, announced after the release of the video that Wallen would not perform, present or accept any awards at the ceremony, though the singer was not prevented from receiving nominations.
In a statement cited by Entertainment Tonight, the production company explained that finalists in the awards are ‘determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization’.
It continued:
BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.
With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry.
Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity.
Wallen’s wins came as fans continued to support him despite his comments, in turn allowing his music to hold a high ranking on country music charts.
The singer apologised for what he said in the video in a statement to E! News after its release, describing the word he used as ‘an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur’ and saying he was ’embarrassed and sorry’ at the situation.
He said he wished he could ‘take back’ his comments, adding, ‘There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.’
Though Wallen was still able to win at the Billboard Music Awards, he was deemed ineligible to be nominated for honours at the Academy of Country Music, as well as having his songs dropped from curated playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read