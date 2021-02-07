Country Singer's Album Sales Increase After Video Of Him Saying N-Word Surfaces PA Images/TMZ/YouTube

A country singer was caught on video saying the n-word. Now, his album sales have actually increased.

Morgan Wallen, the artist behind Chasin’ You and Whiskey Glasses, was seen in a video using the racial slur after a night out with his friends in Nashville.

Despite the controversy over the video, with the 27-year-old having to apologise as well as being dropped from his label, his album sales haven’t seen a dip – in fact, they’ve actually shot up.

Morgan Wallen PA Images

In the clip, as reported by TMZ, Wallen appears to be berating one of his friends, saying: ‘Take care of this p*ssy-ass motherf*cker,’ before adding ‘Take care of this p*ssy-ass n****.’

In a follow-up statement, he said: ‘I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.’

Meanwhile, despite radio stations and streaming services taking action against him by removing his music from playlists, his sales are still increasing, according to Billboard.

Wallen’s radio airplay reportedly fell by around 71% – but on February 3 in the US, 22,500 copies of his albums were sold, marking an increase of 339% compared to the day’s sales before.

His current album, Dangerous: The Double Album, recorded an 511% increase in sales, selling around 7,000 copies, coming after three consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

Wallen’s label Big Loud Records, under the Republic umbrella, said it had made the decision to ‘suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely’, adding: ‘Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.’

Fellow Nashville artist Mickey Guyton criticised Wallen, tweeting: ‘This is not his first time using that unacceptable racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time.’