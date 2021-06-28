Courtney Love Slams Olivia Rodrigo For ‘Stealing’ Album Cover Idea

PA

Courtney Love has called out teenage singer Olivia Rodrigo for having an album cover similar to hers.

The former lead singer of 90s rock band Hole has pointed out a few similarities between the band’s Live Through This album cover, and Rodrigo’s recent Sour cover.

On Hole’s cover, model Leilani Bishop can be seen wearing a tiara with glitter under her eyes and holding a bouquet of flowers, while Rodrigo can be seen boasting an undeniably similar look on her recent album artwork.

Sharing a picture of the Sour cover, Love wrote on Facebook, ‘Spot the difference! #twinning!’

While the caption appeared to be light-hearted and fun, things turned slightly nastier in the comments with Love demanding a note and flowers off Rodrigo as a form of apology.

In the comments section, Love wrote:

I’ve informed I await her flowers and note. I sure hope it’s long. Does Disney teach kids reading and writing? God knows. Let’s see. Yes this is rude. Rage inducing? Honey if I had a dollar for every[time] this happens? I’d be real rich!

In a separate comment she added, ‘Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There’s no way to be elegant about it. I’m not angry. It happens all the time to me.’

Love further branded Rodrigo’s album cover as ‘bad form’ and insisted that she has ‘every right to stick up for [her] work’.

Evidently not realising that Love is actually pretty peeved about it all, Rodrigo commented on her Facebook post, ‘Love u and live through this sooooo much.’

Love replied, ‘Olivia – you’re welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note!’

While some people have agreed that Rodrigo’s cover is almost identical to that of Hole’s, others defended the teenager and dubbed Love as ‘narcissistic’ for demanding flowers.

PA Images

One person commented on the post, ‘You’re being very bitter over this talented girl’s picture. Making her photo about you is horrid. She’s such a great person and doesn’t deserve any of this drama. You demanding a note and flowers makes you sound narcissistic. She’s a teenager leave her alone! Prom and beauty queens have been doing this way before we were even born.’

Another person wrote, ‘I love Courtney and all, but this really was a way bit too far. I hope this young girl isn’t receiving threats because of this. The internet is ugly.’