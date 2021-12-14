Crazy Frog Shares Lengthy Twitter Thread Responding To NFT Release Backlash

Alamy/@TrueCrazyFrog/Twitter

Wh-wha-what’s going on-on? This is the Crazy Frog, and he’s defending his plans to sell NFTs.

After entertaining, and eventually terrorising us with Axel F, the peen-dangling ‘Annoying Thing’ has made an unexpected comeback with a new single, a cover of Run DMC’s Tricky.

According to Sony Music president Wolfgang Boss, the mission for his return was connecting with fans on TikTok. In another bid to be hip, there’s also going to be Crazy Frog NFTs available to buy next week – sadly, the initial announcement sparked so much outrage that the little amphibian has been receiving death threats.

While Crazy Frog has already been subject to a number of NFTs, the official account has spoken out ahead of the real NFT dropping on December 23 on the Metabeats network, ‘an NFT marketplace and digital reality platform that combines social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually’.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Crazy Frog has responded to the backlash around the NFT collection. ‘We would like to start this message by acknowledging that while we appreciate all the valid criticism toward NFTs, sending us death threats and other nasty things to our email isn’t cool or productive,’ the account wrote.

‘Also, we’ve noticed confusion about our positions, some even assuming we are the ‘Crazy Frog creators.’ We, the social media guys, don’t have any control over NFTs or other decisions. We’re just fans of Crazy Frog like you all.

‘Nobody is forcing us to like each other’s ideas and the producer isn’t pressuring the creators. The creator is the producer. He’s in charge and we just follow. Please stop spreading this myth, as it’s blatantly untrue.

‘Everyone has a say in the brand matters, however the higher-ups have still decided to go forward with the project. Not all of us agree and we may sometimes express disapproval promoting it. We are allowed to do so and we have been only speaking from our own personal judgement.

‘At the point of making these frequently shared comments we had comparatively much less information regarding CF’s future ventures. Currently, after additional clarification, we have better comprehension of them and the motivations behind them.

‘If you don’t like crypto, don’t buy the drops! If you’ll do, that’s awesome! They’re using Delegated Proof of Stake validation, which has been proven to be more environmentally friendly, than other means (such as Ethereum’s Proof of Work).

‘Each of us have different opinions as individuals, but we are not being forced – we love this opportunity. Also, the various other media references were never ‘faked’ to attract an audience. We care for the community and we like what we’re doing. Everything has a reason.

‘Remember everyone, this is only the beginning. We have so much more planned out, that was YEARS in the making and for YEARS to come. We’re incredibly excited to share it with you all in the future.’