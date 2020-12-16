CupcakKe Calls Out Cardi B, 6ix9ine And Lizzo In Ruthless 50 Cent Diss Remix cupcakkeafreak/6ix9ine/Instagram/Atlantic Records

CupcakKe has called out more than 20 rappers, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Tekashi 6ix9ine, in a remix of 50 Cent’s How To Rob.

The Chicago-based rapper starts by saying, ‘It’s all motherf*cking love, don’t take sh*t personal,’ before going on to name drop stars like Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez and Doja Cat.

In fact, the 23-year-old manages to playfully diss a new artist on pretty much every line, as she imitates numerous flows.

Since dropping How To Rob (Remix) on Twitter in the early hours of this morning, December 16, the rapper has already been criticised for a line about Megan Thee Stallion that says, ‘Run up on Megan like, give me your funds and you can’t even run ’cause you just got shot,’ referencing the alleged incident between her and Tory Lanez.

In response to the controversy, fans have been defending the artist, pointing out that the majority of rap music is made in the form of diss tracks against other rappers.

‘Y’all not about to come at Cupcakke for doing what’s been done for DECADES. It’s RAP,’ one fan wrote. ‘Y’all was hype when Kendrick Control verse dropped though..’

‘I think it’s a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it’s just use to the mediocre,’ CupcakKe said on Twitter.

She continued, ‘Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers. Sit back and enjoy talent at its finest and for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned.’

CupcakKe added, ‘Don’t be sensitive.’