DaBaby Attempts To Defend Homophobic Rant With Horrific Comments
Rapper DaBaby has attempted to defend his recent homophobic comments, and failed.
The 29-year-old caused controversy recently after making offensive comments while performing at Rolling Loud Miami.
In a video that’s surfaced online, the ROCKSTAR rapper can be heard encouraging people to use their mobile phone lights, but on a handful of conditions.
He told people to only do this if they ‘didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks’, and told male members of the crowd to put their phones up if they ‘didn’t suck a n***** d*ck in the parking lot’.
DaBaby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, went on to be criticised for his homophobic comments.
One person wrote on Twitter, ‘Dababy has some explaining to do. I’m just really bothered by what he said. To refer to HIV and AIDS as a ‘deadly disease; that kills people in ‘2-3 weeks’ is disgusting and dangerous at best. Like. Why would you say that?’
Meanwhile, singer Shamir wrote, ‘Why you THAT concerned with gay people’s sex lives? I assure you it never once crossed my mind to start talking about straight men’s sexual health while on stage…’.
A third person joked, ‘Were y’all looking for maturity from someone LITERALLY named DaBaby?’
The backlash he received sparked the rapper to share a video attempting to defend what he said.
He said on his Instagram story:
I wasn’t going on no rant, it was a call to action. That’s what that’s called because I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer. […] You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying?
All the lights went up – gay or straight. You wanna’ know why? Because even my gay fans don’t get f*cking aids. Stupid ass n******. They don’t got aids. My gay fans, they take care of themselves – they ain’t no nasty n***** gays. They ain’t no junkies.
DaBaby continued to say he made the parking lot comment because he knew his fans didn’t do things like that because they have ‘class’, and advised people to ‘get a room’. ‘Even my gay fans got standards,’ he continued.
He then accused people of ‘bringing negative attention and energy upon [themselves]’ and told them to ‘shut the f*ck up’.
It’s safe to say it wasn’t quite the apology people were hoping for.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
