DaBaby Attempts To Defend Homophobic Rant With Horrific Comments

I wasn’t going on no rant, it was a call to action. That’s what that’s called because I’m a live performer. I’m the best live performer. […] You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying?

All the lights went up – gay or straight. You wanna’ know why? Because even my gay fans don’t get f*cking aids. Stupid ass n******. They don’t got aids. My gay fans, they take care of themselves – they ain’t no nasty n***** gays. They ain’t no junkies.