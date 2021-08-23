DaBaby Calls Out ‘Cry Babies’ At First Performance Since Homophobic Remarks

PA

DaBaby took aim at ‘cry babies’ during his first performance since his shocking homophobic comments.

The 29-year-old rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, attracted backlash after making a number of appalling remarks while performing at Rolling Loud Miami.

Advert 10

He told attendees to use the flashlight on their phones if they ‘didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in two-three weeks’, adding that males could put their phones up if they ‘didn’t suck’ someone’s ‘d*ck in the parking lot’.

PA Images

It’s been nearly a month since the controversy, and DaBaby recently performed at Hot97’s Summer Jam 2021 in New Jersey on Sunday, August 22.

The ROCKSTAR rapper started his set with a pre-recorded video shown on the venue’s screen, which addressed the past criticism, The Shade Room reports.

Advert 10

He thanked the organisers for allowing him ‘to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that… they accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.’

‘And Hot 97 was also willing to stick their neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world – they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilise their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people off mistakes made like we ain’t human,’ he added.

As the video came to an end, DaBaby spoke to the crowd directly. ‘Check this out. Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherf*ckers being cry babies,’ he said, before performing his track Cry Baby.

Advert 10

PA Images

He earlier defended his homophobic comments. ‘All the lights went up – gay or straight,’ he said on an Instagram Story, adding that ‘even my gay fans’ don’t get aids, saying they’re not ‘nasty’ and they ain’t no junkies’.

DaBaby later conceded his remarks were ‘insensitive’ but also said they may have been ‘digested wrong’.