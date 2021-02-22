DaBaby Defends Jojo Siwa ‘B*tch’ Lyric, Says He Wasn’t Dissing 17-Year-Old

dababy/Instagram/itsjojosiwa/Instagram

DaBaby has shed light on lyrics from his new Beatbox ‘Freestyle’ track, where he initially appeared to have referred to YouTube entertainer JoJo Siwa as a ‘b*tch’.

The lyric in question, which has sparked a backlash among Siwa’s fans, goes as follows, ‘N***a you a b*tch/ JoJo Siwa, b*tch/ She let the wrong n***a get rich.’

Advert 10

Many people were left enraged by the lyrics, not understanding why DaBaby, 29, would apparantly take aim at the popular 17-year-old YouTuber.

You can check out the lyrics for yourself below:

One person tweeted:

Advert 10

Why did DaBaby include that Jojo Siwa line in his freestyle? Regardless of rhyme a 29-year-old dissing a 17-year-old doesn’t sit right with me.

Another wrote:

Jojo Siwa needs to make a DaBaby diss now.

Now, DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – has explained what he had really meant by the lyrics, stating that the wordplay had simply gone over the heads of irate fans.

Advert 10

The wordplay in question here appears to be DaBaby shortening his birth name Jonathan to ‘JoJo’ while using ‘Siwa’ as ‘see why’ – adding together as ‘Jonathan see why’ – with apparently no ill will towards Jojo whatsoever.

Appearing to see the amusing side, DaBaby used ‘Siwa’ in other contexts, remarking in one tweet, ‘I don’t ‘Siwa’ they be so mad either bae.’

In another, DaBaby remarked, ‘I love Twitter bruh,’ alongside a crying-laughing face emoji, suggesting he isn’t taking the fierce social media backlash too seriously.

Advert 10

He also took the time to address Jojo directly, making it clear that he has no problem with her whatsoever:

My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!

Advert 10

It’s not clear whether or not Jojo is aware of the Twitter war that has raged over the lyrics, or whether she minds her name being used for wordplay in this way.

According to her Instagram, Jojo has been very busy over the past few weeks ‘training and working hard to get back in to technical dancing groove’ for her upcoming Nickelodeon musical movie The J Team. Filming will reportedly begin as of next week.