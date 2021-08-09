DaBaby Deletes Instagram Apology Following Homophobia Backlash
DaBaby has deleted a widely criticised statement from Instagram, in which he responds to the backlash surrounding his recent homophobic rant.
During a performance at Rolling Loud Miami last month, the 29-year-old rapper was filmed asking fans to use their mobile phone apps if they ‘didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2-3 weeks’.
He also went on to tell male members of the audience to hold their phones up if they ‘didn’t suck a n***** d*ck in the parking lot’, sparking fierce criticism.
Many took to social media to blast DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – for his homophobic remarks, and well as for spreading harmful misinformation about HIV. He was also dropped from a number of upcoming music festivals, including Parklife, Lollapalooza and Governors Ball.
On August 2, DaBaby came forward with his Instagram apology, which many found to be insincere and inadequate, claiming that the internet had ‘twisted’ his words and stating that his gay fans ‘got class’.
In the lengthy response – given across 19 videos – DaBaby lashed out at those who hadn’t been at the show, telling them ‘shut the f*** up’ and encouraging them to attend one of his performances.
He continued:
Even my gay fans don’t got f****** AIDS… they don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain’t going for that… they ain’t no junkies.
I said if you ain’t sucking **** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that m************ light up. My gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class.
Now the statement has been deleted from his Instagram entirely, apparently having not had the desired effect.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
