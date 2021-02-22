Daft Punk Announce Split After 28 Years Together

PA Images

Daft Punk, one of the most influential, seminal music duos of all time, have split up.

The French pair, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, from Paris, founded Daft Punk in 1993. Throughout their career, they produced some of the most recognisable pop songs ever recorded, such as Around the World, One More Time and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.

The musicians recently uploaded an eight-minute video to their YouTube account, simply titled Epilogue, which appears to serve as a goodbye to the fans. Epilogue also appears to be an excerpt from Daft Punk’s 2006 film Electroma.

It’s not entirely clear why they’ve split up at the time of writing. The news was confirmed by Pitchfork, which contacted the duo’s longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier to check, who said yes but didn’t give any reasons.

The duo last performed at the 2017 Grammys alongside The Weeknd. Before then, they’d only performed three times since the last leg of their Alive tour in 2007.

In their 28 years together, Daft Punk produced four studio albums: Homework; Discovery; Human After All; and Random Access Memories. They also recorded the soundtrack for 2010’s Tron: Legacy, and worked with The Weeknd on Starboy and I Feel It Coming.

Daft Punk won six Grammys in their time, with the most recent awards coming in 2014 for Random Access Memories and Get Lucky swooping Record of the Year.

The duo have never been big talkers with the press, with Bangalter saying they ‘don’t believe in the star system… we want the focus to be on the music. If we have to create an image, it must be an artificial image. That combination hides our physicality and also shows our view of the star system. It is not a compromise. We’re trying to separate the private side and the public side’.

In an earlier interview, he said, ‘People understand that you don’t need to be on the covers of magazines with your face to make good music. Painters or other artists, you don’t know them but you know what they are doing. We are very happy that the concept in itself is becoming famous.’

Bangalter continued, ‘In France, you speak of Daft Punk and I’m sure millions of people have heard it, but less than a few thousand people know our face – which is the thing we’re into. We control it, but it’s not us physically, our persons. We don’t want to run into people who are the same age as us, shaking our hand… because we think we’re exactly like them.’

He added, ‘Even girls, they can fall in love with your music, but not with you. You don’t always have to compromise yourself to be successful. The playing with masks is just to make it funnier. Pictures can be boring. We don’t want all the rock n’ roll poses and attitudes – they are completely stupid and ridiculous today.’