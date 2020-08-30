Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old's Challenge To A Drum-Off foofighters/Nandi_Bushell/Twitter

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl finally accepted a 10-year-old’s challenge to a drum-off.

Advert

Nandi Bushell has been making waves in the music world. The young British musician has impressed thousands online with her drumming skills, drawing praise from the likes of Metallica and Rage Against The Machine.

Around two weeks ago, she uploaded a cover of Everlong to her YouTube channel, saying in the video: ‘Dave Grohl, I challenge you to a drum-off.’ Now, he’s accepted in style.

Check out Grohl’s drum-off in the video below:

Advert

Posted to the band’s official Twitter account, Grohl wrote: ‘Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock, Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set).’

The former Nirvana drummer went on to drum out a large chunk of Everlong, before moving on to Dead End Friends by Them Crooked Vultures, the latter of which he’s challenged Nandi to learn. ‘Now the ball is in your court,’ he said. She replied on Twitter: ‘Challenge Accepted! Mr Grohl you are amazing! Thank you so much.’

You can check out Nandi’s original Everlong cover below:

After playing Everlong, he also said:

I haven’t played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997. Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays Everlong for us every single night. But Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying: ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you gonna do?’

Beneath her original video, Nandi wrote: ‘My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and all the @Foo Fighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN!!!’

Well, Grohl didn’t skimp on praise for the youngster, adding: ‘I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer. I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.’

Advert

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett recently shared Nandi’s cover of Enter Sandman – in which she plays drums, bass and guitar – writing on Instagram: ‘How could I not repost this?’

Earlier this year, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello gifted Nandi one of his Fender Soul Power Stratocasters after watching her cover of Guerilla Radio.

He said: ‘Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future.’

You can subscribe to Nandi’s YouTube channel here.