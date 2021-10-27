Dave Grohl Discusses Ongoing ‘Nevermind’ Naked Baby Lawsuit
Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl has spoken out amid the ongoing Nevermind baby lawsuit.
This summer, Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit against the two surviving members of Nirvana as well as the estate of late frontman Kurt Cobain.
Elden, who is now 30, has alleged that neither he nor his legal guardians consented to his photograph being used for the iconic Nevermind album cover, and has claimed that the picture violates federal child pornography laws.
In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Elden argues that the album cover represents a ‘sex trafficking venture’, claiming that by having his naked photo taken in this manner he was ‘was forced to engage in commercial sexual acts while under the age of 18 years old’.
Now Grohl has spoken out about the lawsuit in a new interview with Vulture, and it would seem that he takes a different view to Elden.
Grohl said:
I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it. I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.
When asked what he thought about Elden having re-created the famous image multiple times as a teenager and grown adult, the 52-year-old Foo Fighters frontman remarked, ‘Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t’.
Elden has previously recreated the photo shoot to celebrate the 10th, 20th and 25th anniversaries of Nirvana’s second studio album, wearing swimming trunks during each shoot.
However, Elden’s feelings towards his early brush with fame appear to have changed somewhat over the years. In 2016, he admitted to Time Magazine that he had ‘got a little upset’ as he’d gotten older:
It’s pretty difficult – you feel like you’re famous for nothing. It’s hard not to get upset when you hear how much money was involved.
[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: ‘Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis’. I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked.
Nirvana is set to release a 30th-anniversary edition of Nevermind, but Elden is keen for his image to be censored upon this rerelease, and also wants the album art changed for any reissues going forward.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111
