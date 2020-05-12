Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Livestream
Dave Grohl has given Post Malone his seal of approval after Malone teamed up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to perform a Nirvana tribute concert.
The livestream performance took place on Malone’s YouTube channel on April 24 and saw the singer perform a 15-song setlist, covering the likes of Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle, Come As You Are and Heart-Shaped Box.
Malone and Barker were joined by guitarist Nick Mack and bassist Brian Lee, and the concert has now racked up more than 10 million views from impressed fans, who dubbed the concert ‘absolutely incredible’.
Courtney Love, who was married to the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, said she ‘approve[d] the usage’ of the songs ahead of the concert, and Grohl has since said he thought the tribute was ‘super cool’.
During a recent interview with ALT 98.7 FM, Grohl explained he’s met Malone before and described him as ‘really nice’ and ‘really cool’, but at the time of the concert the Foo Fighters singer was busy working on his new Instagram page, Dave’s True Stories.
He said:
I started this Instagram page… because I thought, ‘Well, I just wrote a whole record, I don’t wanna write music. And I don’t really know what else to do, so I’ll just write all these stories.’
So I’m sitting there writing one of these stories out, and someone said, ‘Hey, Post Malone is live on YouTube right now doing a whole set of Nirvana covers’… So I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool. I’m in the middle of writing something.’
Grohl attempted to carry on working, but was soon hit with an influx of texts telling him how good the concert was. He decided to tune in, and was immediately impressed.
He continued:
I started watching, and first of all, watching Travis play the drums to those Nirvana songs, I was honoured. I thought that was super cool.
More than the sound of it and more than the chords and whatever, it just sort of felt good. To me, it didn’t feel weird. They were killing it. So I watched a bunch of it. I was like, ‘That was really cool.’
Grohl said that he doesn’t often get to see other people cover Nirvana songs, but he enjoyed how Malone seemed ‘perfectly comfortable with it’.
He said the set ‘sounded great’, adding:
Even the die-hard Nirvana people that I know were, like, ‘Dude, he’s kind of killing it right now.’
Malone put on the concert to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, and at the time of writing, May 12, has succeeded in raising more than $4,800,000.
If you haven’t already, you can watch the Grohl-approved concert and donate here.
