Dave Grohl Reacts To Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Livestream

I started this Instagram page… because I thought, ‘Well, I just wrote a whole record, I don’t wanna write music. And I don’t really know what else to do, so I’ll just write all these stories.’

So I’m sitting there writing one of these stories out, and someone said, ‘Hey, Post Malone is live on YouTube right now doing a whole set of Nirvana covers’… So I was, like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of cool. I’m in the middle of writing something.’